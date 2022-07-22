How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis: Stream Liga MX

The Liga MX regular season continues on Friday with two matches in the apertura 2022 tournament. The first is between Mazatlán FC and Atlético San Luis, followed by Necaxa and Juárez facing off later in the day at Victoria Stadium.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

San Luis is currently sitting in 13th place in the Liga MX standings with three points after three matches. Led by head coach André Jardine, the club lost 2-1 on the first matchday of the apertura season, followed by a 1-0 finish over Chivas on the second matchday and a 1-0 loss to Monterrey in San Luis' most recent outing last Sunday.

The goal San Luis scored in the loss against León was an own goal, meaning the club's only goal of the season so far scored by a player of its own was put away by Facundo Waller in the victory over Chivas.

Mazatlán, meanwhile, is 16th in the Liga MX table with just one point after its three matches so far in the campaign. That singular point came in the club's most recent outing, a 1-1 draw against Pachuca on Monday.

