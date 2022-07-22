How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis: Stream Liga MX

Skip to main content

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream Liga MX, TV Channel, Start Time

Mazatlán FC receives a visit from Atlético San Luis on Friday at Mazatlán Stadium in Liga MX regular season action.

The Liga MX regular season continues on Friday with two matches in the apertura 2022 tournament. The first is between Mazatlán FC and Atlético San Luis, followed by Necaxa and Juárez facing off later in the day at Victoria Stadium.

How to Watch Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

San Luis is currently sitting in 13th place in the Liga MX standings with three points after three matches. Led by head coach André Jardine, the club lost 2-1 on the first matchday of the apertura season, followed by a 1-0 finish over Chivas on the second matchday and a 1-0 loss to Monterrey in San Luis' most recent outing last Sunday.

The goal San Luis scored in the loss against León was an own goal, meaning the club's only goal of the season so far scored by a player of its own was put away by Facundo Waller in the victory over Chivas.

Mazatlán, meanwhile, is 16th in the Liga MX table with just one point after its three matches so far in the campaign. That singular point came in the club's most recent outing, a 1-1 draw against Pachuca on Monday.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

Mazatlán FC vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Liga MX

