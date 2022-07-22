How to Watch Necaxa vs. Juárez: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

The Liga MX regular season continues on Friday with two matches in the apertura 2022 tournament. The first is between Mazatlán FC and Atlético San Luis, followed by Necaxa and Juárez facing off later in the day at Victoria Stadium.

How to Watch Necaxa vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Juárez is currently sitting in seventh place in the Liga MX standings with five points after three matches so far in the apertura 2022 tournament. The club led by new head coach Hernán Cristante drew 0-0 with Chivas on the first matchday of the campaign, followed by a 2-0 win over Tijuana on matchday two and a 1-1 draw with Querétaro in the club's most recent outing last Friday.

Meanwhile, Necaxa is sitting in 15th place in the standings with three points after its three matches so far in the regular season campaign. Los Rayos began the apertura 2022 tournament with a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Toluca. Then, Necaxa beat Querétaro 2-1 on the second matchday of the competition, followed by a 1-0 loss to Pumas last Sunday on matchday three.

