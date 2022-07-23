Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tigres UANL receives a visit from Atlas at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

Tigres and Atlas meet at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in the fourth matchday of the apertura 2022 season. The club from Monterrey is currently sixth in the Liga MX standings with six points after its first three matches, while the club from Guadalajara is 10th in the table with four points.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Tigres UANL vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Following a 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul on the first matchday of the season, Tigres bounced back with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Mazatlán on July 8 and Tijuana on July 17. André-Pierre Gignac scored the game-winner against Mazatlán while Raymundo Fulgencio secured all three points for Tigres against Tijuana.

Atlas, meanwhile, opened the apertura 2022 tournament with a scoreless draw against América at Azteca Stadium. Then, the back-to-back reigning champion lost to Toluca 3-2 on the second matchday of the campaign, followed by the club's first win of the season, a 3-2 finish over Cruz Azul at Jalisco Stadium. Ozziel Herrera, Jeremy Márquez and Julián Quiñones all got on the scoresheet in the club's most recent outing.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:50
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1005372828h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas

By Rafael Urbinajust now
Jul 17, 2022; Sandy, Utah, USA; Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz (6) shoots against Sporting Kansas City forward Daniel Salloi (20) and midfielder Remi Walter (54) in the second half at Rio Tinto Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Sporting Kansas City vs. Los Angeles FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Jul 16, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; D.C. United midfielder Jackson Hopkins (25) draws a foul on Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod (17) in the second half at Allianz Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff20 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Hamilton, Ontario, Canada; Forge FC midfielder Alessandro Hojabrpour (21) challenges for the ball with Cruz Azul midfielder Rafael Baca (22) in the second half of a CONCACAF Champions League game at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Cruz Azul vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
imago0013379239h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América

By Rafael Urbina50 minutes ago
imago1013350181h
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs50 minutes ago
USATSI_18734630
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

By Evan Lazar50 minutes ago
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff50 minutes ago
USATSI_18711189
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

By Christine Brown1 hour ago