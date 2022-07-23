Tigres and Atlas meet at Universitario Stadium on Saturday in the fourth matchday of the apertura 2022 season. The club from Monterrey is currently sixth in the Liga MX standings with six points after its first three matches, while the club from Guadalajara is 10th in the table with four points.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Atlas today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream Tigres UANL vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Following a 3-2 loss to Cruz Azul on the first matchday of the season, Tigres bounced back with back-to-back 1-0 wins over Mazatlán on July 8 and Tijuana on July 17. André-Pierre Gignac scored the game-winner against Mazatlán while Raymundo Fulgencio secured all three points for Tigres against Tijuana.

Atlas, meanwhile, opened the apertura 2022 tournament with a scoreless draw against América at Azteca Stadium. Then, the back-to-back reigning champion lost to Toluca 3-2 on the second matchday of the campaign, followed by the club's first win of the season, a 3-2 finish over Cruz Azul at Jalisco Stadium. Ozziel Herrera, Jeremy Márquez and Julián Quiñones all got on the scoresheet in the club's most recent outing.

