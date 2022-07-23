Skip to main content

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tijuana and América face off at Caliente Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

Caliente Stadium hosts the match between Tijuana and América on Saturday, the fourth matchday of the apertura 2022 season. Los Xolos are currently sitting in second-to-last place in the Liga MX standings with just one point after three matches, while Las Águilas are in 12th place with four points after their three matches so far this season.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live stream Tijuana vs. América on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

América secured its first win of the season in the club's most recent Liga MX outing on July 13, a 1-0 finish over Toluca where Richard Sánchez put the ball in the back of the net in the 93rd minute of the match.

Since then, the winningest club in Liga MX history played a pair of summer friendlies against Premier League clubs. The first was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on July 16 where a Reece James own goal was América's only score in the defeat.

Then, Las Águilas faced Premier League champion Manchester City, losing 2-1 again in the friendly. Henry Martín scored the club's lone goal in the loss on Wednesday.

Regional restrictions may apply. 

How To Watch

July
23
2022

Tijuana vs. América

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013350181h
Track and Field

How to Watch Track and Field World Athletics Championship

By Adam Childs17 seconds ago
imago0013379239h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América

By Rafael Urbina17 seconds ago
USATSI_18734630
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Athletics: Stream MLB Live Online

By Evan Lazar17 seconds ago
Jul 13, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United forward Taxiarchis Fountas (11) celebrates after scoring a goal against Columbus Crew in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

DC United vs. CF Montréal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
USATSI_18711189
MLS

How to Watch Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
USATSI_18724918
MLS

How to Watch Minnesota United FC at Houston Dynamo

By Christine Brown30 minutes ago
May 18, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar (10) shoots the ball before pressure by CF Montreal defender Zorhan Bassong (19) during the second half at GEODIS Park. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch DC United at CF Montreal

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
SRX
Auto Racing

Camping World SRX Series stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
imago1013309288h
X Games 2022

How to Watch X Games 2022, BMX Best Trick: Stream Live Online, TV

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago