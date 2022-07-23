Tijuana and América face off at Caliente Stadium on Saturday in Liga MX regular season action.

Caliente Stadium hosts the match between Tijuana and América on Saturday, the fourth matchday of the apertura 2022 season. Los Xolos are currently sitting in second-to-last place in the Liga MX standings with just one point after three matches, while Las Águilas are in 12th place with four points after their three matches so far this season.

How to Watch Tijuana vs. América today:

Game Date: July 23, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

América secured its first win of the season in the club's most recent Liga MX outing on July 13, a 1-0 finish over Toluca where Richard Sánchez put the ball in the back of the net in the 93rd minute of the match.

Since then, the winningest club in Liga MX history played a pair of summer friendlies against Premier League clubs. The first was a 2-1 loss to Chelsea on July 16 where a Reece James own goal was América's only score in the defeat.

Then, Las Águilas faced Premier League champion Manchester City, losing 2-1 again in the friendly. Henry Martín scored the club's lone goal in the loss on Wednesday.

