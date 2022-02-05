Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two Liga MX clubs desperately needing wins, America and Atletico San Luis, face off on Saturday night with a large sense of urgency.

It has been a brutal start to the Clausura season for both America and Atletico San Luis, with the former sitting 14th on the table with one point through two matches and the latter sitting 18th, in dead-last, with zero points through three matches.

How to Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That means today's matchup between the two sides should be a testy one, with neither club wanting to miss out on crucial points even at this early juncture of the season.

Club America enters today's match coming off of a 2-0 against Atlas, one in which they were thoroughly outplayed and one that saw Federico Viñas get red-carded in the 78th minute, leaving him suspended for today's match against Atletico San Luis.

Atletico San Luis, who has yet to score a single goal this season despite having played a full three matches, is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Juarez, one where they saw a player of their own receive a red card. Javier Guemez saw red deep in stoppage time of the first half of that match, and he'll be unavailable against Club America.

With two clubs desperately coveting points facing off, America vs. Atletico San Luis should be entertaining if nothing else. Tune to TUDNxtra at 7:45 p.m. ET to catch the matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
5
2022

América vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

club america
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis

4 minutes ago
USATSI_17614473
NBA

How to Watch Suns at Wizards

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17052255
NBA

How to Watch Heat at Hornets

49 minutes ago
Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Basketball: Team Russell vs Team Harrison

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17511486
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Diego

49 minutes ago
Nov 20, 2019; Bloomington, IN, USA; Princeton Tigers forward Tosan Evbuomwan (20) dribbles the ball against Indiana Hoosiers forward Damezi Anderson (23) in the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Princeton at Columbia in Men's College Basketball

49 minutes ago
USATSI_17132099
College Basketball

How to Watch Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh

49 minutes ago
ARIZONA GYMNASTICS
Women's College Gymnastics

How to Watch Arizona vs Washington in Women's Gymnastics

1 hour ago
USATSI_17622031
2022 Winter Olympics

How to Watch Mixed Doubles Curling: U.S. vs. Canada

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy