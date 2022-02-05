Two Liga MX clubs desperately needing wins, America and Atletico San Luis, face off on Saturday night with a large sense of urgency.

It has been a brutal start to the Clausura season for both America and Atletico San Luis, with the former sitting 14th on the table with one point through two matches and the latter sitting 18th, in dead-last, with zero points through three matches.

How to Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis today:

Game Date: Feb. 5, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch América vs. Atlético San Luis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That means today's matchup between the two sides should be a testy one, with neither club wanting to miss out on crucial points even at this early juncture of the season.

Club America enters today's match coming off of a 2-0 against Atlas, one in which they were thoroughly outplayed and one that saw Federico Viñas get red-carded in the 78th minute, leaving him suspended for today's match against Atletico San Luis.

Atletico San Luis, who has yet to score a single goal this season despite having played a full three matches, is coming off of a 1-0 defeat to Juarez, one where they saw a player of their own receive a red card. Javier Guemez saw red deep in stoppage time of the first half of that match, and he'll be unavailable against Club America.

With two clubs desperately coveting points facing off, America vs. Atletico San Luis should be entertaining if nothing else. Tune to TUDNxtra at 7:45 p.m. ET to catch the matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.