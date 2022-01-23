Club América and Atlas finished first and second in the Liga MX Apertura. Now, the two face in the Clausura.

Club América finished the Liga MX Apertura regular season in first place. Atlas finished second, then went on to win the postseason title. Now, the two teams meet for their Clausura matchup.

How to Watch América vs. Atlas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the América vs. Atlas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América has played just one match in the second half, drawing Puebla 1-1 on Jan. 7. The team got on the board instantly, with a first minute goal from Salvador Reyes Chavez. But that was it in terms of scoring for the team, which was especially slowed down when Roger Martinez was red carded in the 36th minute.

As for Atlas, the team has a win and a draw so far in the Clausura, defeating San Luis 1-0 and then drawing Leon 1-1, with Edgar Zaldivar scoring the team's only goal in that match. Atlas took eight shots in the contest, with four of those on target, but Leon held the ball for 59% of the contest.

These two teams last played in August, with América winning 1-0. Despite playing most of the second half shorthanded after Emanuel Aguilera was red carded, América managed a 77th minute goal from Sebastian Cordova to eke out the win. The team took 10 shots with four on target, while Atlas took seven shots with two on target.

