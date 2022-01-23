Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club América and Atlas finished first and second in the Liga MX Apertura. Now, the two face in the Clausura.

Club América finished the Liga MX Apertura regular season in first place. Atlas finished second, then went on to win the postseason title. Now, the two teams meet for their Clausura matchup.

How to Watch América vs. Atlas Today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the América vs. Atlas game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América has played just one match in the second half, drawing Puebla 1-1 on Jan. 7. The team got on the board instantly, with a first minute goal from Salvador Reyes Chavez. But that was it in terms of scoring for the team, which was especially slowed down when Roger Martinez was red carded in the 36th minute.

As for Atlas, the team has a win and a draw so far in the Clausura, defeating San Luis 1-0 and then drawing Leon 1-1, with Edgar Zaldivar scoring the team's only goal in that match. Atlas took eight shots in the contest, with four of those on target, but Leon held the ball for 59% of the contest.

These two teams last played in August, with América winning 1-0. Despite playing most of the second half shorthanded after Emanuel Aguilera was red carded, América managed a 77th minute goal from Sebastian Cordova to eke out the win. The team took 10 shots with four on target, while Atlas took seven shots with two on target.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

América vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Atlas Mazatlan
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Atlas

2 minutes ago
Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Boise State at San Diego State

17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Pacific (CA) vs. San Diego: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego State vs. Boise State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2019; Stockton, CA, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Rui Hachimura (21) shoots a layup against Pacific Tigers forward Jeremiah Bailey (13) during the first half at Alex G. Spanos Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

San Diego vs. Pacific (CA): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Davonte Davis (4) celebrates with forward Jaylin Williams (10) after a play in the second half with South Carolina Gamecocks at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas won 75-59. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Jan 8, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (left) and forward Chad Baker (20) celebrate after a play during the second half against the Colorado State Rams at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Boise State vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

17 minutes ago
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the 4th quarter of the Green Bay Packers 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC championship playoff game Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Packers Packers25 Mjd 08246
NFL

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

32 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy