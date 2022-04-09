Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Juárez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juárez will try to move up a few spots from last place with a win over América on Saturday.

Club América and Juárez will meet tonight in this Liga MX Clausura matchup. With both teams currently toward the bottom of the standings (and Juárez in dead last), they will both be looking to pick up a few points and inch their way up toward the top of the leaderboard.

How to Watch América vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream América vs. Juárez on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juárez has had quite a bit of trouble this season which has the club in last place in the standings. Juárez has only accrued eight points thus far this season which is a full 20 points behind Pachuca, who is leading the Liga MX. In its last five games, Juárez has five losses and were outscored 8-1 by its opponents.

While Club América is above Juárez in the standings, it is not by much. América is sitting in the 15th spot in the standings with 13 points. In its last five Liga MX matches, América has two wins, one loss and two draws. Most recently, América picked up a 1-0 win over Necaxa on Matchday 12 in which Diego Contreras scored the game-winner at the 91st-minute mark. 

With both teams desperately needing points, fans can expect an aggressive game with both teams trying to keep the ball in their offensive third to create opportunities.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

América vs. Juárez

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
