How to Watch América vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and León face off on Wednesday night in a Liga MX matchup with big implications behind it.

Club América is currently on a four-game winning streak, boosting the club up in the standings. In Club América’s latest match, it defeated Club Tijuana 3-1. América was able to get on the board first with Club Tijuana scoring an own goal seven minutes into the match. Three minutes later, Alejandro Zendejas scored to put the score to 2-0. Tijuana brought it within a goal in the 31st minute. Álvaro Fidalgo earned the final goal of the match at the 84th-minute mark, scoring on a penalty kick.

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream América vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

León has not had such luck as of late. In its last five outings, the club has lost its last two matches, won one, played to a draw in one and lost the other. Most recently, León dropped a 1-0 game to Puebla. Leading the scoring for León this year are Víctor Dávila and Ángel Mena. 

The last three matches between these two clubs have resulted in a win for each club and one draw. The last match was a 1-1 draw with Emanuel Aguilera and Victor Dávila each scoring for their respective clubs.

With three matchdays remaining, both of these clubs are currently slated for the play-in tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Liga MX

