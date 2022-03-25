How to Watch América vs. Monterrey

In Liga MX club friendlies, América and Monterrey will play at Q2 Stadium, home to Austin FC, as part of the Tour Águlia. The two clubs just played each other on March 5 where Monterrey won 2-1. América jumped out to a lead with a goal at 34’ from Álvaro Fidalgo, but Monterrey did not wait and wallow. Joel Campbell scored four minutes later to even the match. Monterrey kept the momentum with a second goal from Rogelio Funes Mori at the 49’.

How to Watch Amistoso: América vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

F.C. Monterrey is currently in 7th place in Liga MX Clausura play where the club has won three of the last four league games.

Club América is in 15th in league standings, winning the last league match 3-0 over Toluca. Club América was able to jump out to an early lead with a 7’ goal from Roger Martinez, a 15’ goal from Diego Valdés Contreras and the final goal of the match at the 18’ from Alejandro Zendejas.

If Club América is able to get on the board as quickly in this game as it did versus Toluca, it may be able to take down Monterrey giving the team some confidence when league play resumes.

