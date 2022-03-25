Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a rematch of the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League Final, Club América seeks revenge in a Liga MX friendly.

In Liga MX club friendlies, América and Monterrey will play at Q2 Stadium, home to Austin FC, as part of the Tour Águlia. The two clubs just played each other on March 5 where Monterrey won 2-1. América jumped out to a lead with a goal at 34’ from Álvaro Fidalgo, but Monterrey did not wait and wallow. Joel Campbell scored four minutes later to even the match. Monterrey kept the momentum with a second goal from Rogelio Funes Mori at the 49’.

How to Watch Amistoso: América vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: March 25, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS

Live Stream Amistoso: América vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

F.C. Monterrey is currently in 7th place in Liga MX Clausura play where the club has won three of the last four league games.

Club América is in 15th in league standings, winning the last league match 3-0 over Toluca. Club América was able to jump out to an early lead with a 7’ goal from Roger Martinez, a 15’ goal from Diego Valdés Contreras and the final goal of the match at the 18’ from Alejandro Zendejas. 

If Club América is able to get on the board as quickly in this game as it did versus Toluca, it may be able to take down Monterrey giving the team some confidence when league play resumes.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
25
2022

Amistoso: América vs. Monterrey

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17955399
NBA

How to Watch Warriors at Hawks

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball as Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven (77) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Knicks at Heat

By Evan Massey4 minutes ago
NBA

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Monterrey
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Monterrey

By Christine Brown4 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Saint Peter's: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; St. Peter's Peacocks forward KC Ndefo (11) celebrates the championship at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Saint Peter's vs. Purdue: NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff34 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy