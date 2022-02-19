Pachuca looks to hold its place near the top of the Liga MX standings when it takes on America on Saturday.

Club América takes on Pachuca on matchday six of 17 in the Clausura portion of the Liga MX campaign. The two teams' last matchup was Sep. 28, 2021, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch América vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUVN-Dallas-Ft. Worth)

Live Stream América vs. Pachuca on fuboTV:

Pachuca’s last match was against Queretaro resulting in a 2-2 draw. The scorers were Nicolas Ibanez (15’) and Luiz Chavez (41’) with Oscar Ustari in goal. They are third in the standings with 10 points and have three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five matches.

Club América is 15th in the standings with four points. Two points here would move them up to 11th place which would be a final series playoff position. They are coming off a 2-1 loss against Mazatlan with Ferney Otero (90+3’)scoring late in the match, but it wasn’t enough, even with Guillermo Ochoa holding down the goal.

Club América would fare better with Sebastián Cáceres and Pedro Aquino out of the match due to lower-body injuries while Pachuca would be coming to the match at full strength.

