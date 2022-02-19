Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca looks to hold its place near the top of the Liga MX standings when it takes on America on Saturday.

Club América takes on Pachuca on matchday six of 17 in the Clausura portion of the Liga MX campaign. The two teams' last matchup was Sep. 28, 2021, resulting in a 1-1 draw.

How to Watch América vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: Feb. 19, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KUVN-Dallas-Ft. Worth)

Live Stream América vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca’s last match was against Queretaro resulting in a 2-2 draw. The scorers were Nicolas Ibanez (15’) and Luiz Chavez (41’) with Oscar Ustari in goal. They are third in the standings with 10 points and have three wins, one draw and one loss in their last five matches.

Club América is 15th in the standings with four points. Two points here would move them up to 11th place which would be a final series playoff position. They are coming off a 2-1 loss against Mazatlan with Ferney Otero (90+3’)scoring late in the match, but it wasn’t enough, even with Guillermo Ochoa holding down the goal. 

Club América would fare better with Sebastián Cáceres and Pedro Aquino out of the match due to lower-body injuries while Pachuca would be coming to the match at full strength.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
19
2022

América vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: UNIVISION (KUVN-Dallas-Ft. Worth)
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago0048640604h
Liga MX

How to Watch América vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown
1 minute ago
USATSI_17709075
NHL

How to Watch Blues at Maple Leafs

By Ben Macaluso
56 minutes ago
USATSI_17708631
NHL

How to Watch Bruins at Senators

By Ben Macaluso
56 minutes ago
USATSI_17219637 (1)
College Basketball

How to Watch Rhode Island at George Washington

By Adam Childs
56 minutes ago
georgia tech
College Basketball

How to Watch Georgia Tech at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
56 minutes ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida State at Duke in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 8, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&amp;M Aggies guard Quenton Jackson (3) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers forward Tari Eason (13) and guard Xavier Pinson (1) defend during the second half at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Texas A&M at Vanderbilt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 17, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Rollie Worster (25) prepares to shoot the ball during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Utah at Cal in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 hour ago
Feb 15, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) reacts to scoring a three point basket during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 76-74. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Duke vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/19/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy