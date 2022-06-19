América and Pumas UNAM will meet today in Chicago for a club-friendly before the Liga MX Apertura begins in July.

In a final club friendly before the Liga MX Apertura season begins next month, América and Pumas UNAM will meet in Chicago for Clásico Capitalino. This is the second year of Pretemporada MX, an annual celebration in the United States in which four Liga MX teams play in one city over one weekend to promote the league and gain interest in the United States.

How to Watch América vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Match Date: June 19, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream América vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV:

In Club América's last five outings, it has two twins, one loss and two draws. Most recently, América picked up a 4-2 win over Cancún FC in a club friendly. América scored four unanswered goals before Cancún finally found the back of the net. Both goals from Cancún came in the final six minutes of the game, but it was too little, too late.

Pumas has not had as much success in its last five games as its opponent today. The club has one win, three losses and one draw and has not played a game since May 8th when it lost 3-0 to the Seattle Sounders in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Final.

With both teams approaching the Liga MX Apertura season, today will be a good preview of where each team stands prior to the start of Liga MX play.

