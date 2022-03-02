Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Querétaro: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and Querétaro face off on Tuesday with both teams hungry for points in Liga MX.

Just two points separate 17th place América from 11th place Querétaro in the current Liga MX standings. With just one victory in its first seven matches, the pressure is on América's head coach Santiago Solari to figure it out, as if being the most successful team in Liga MX history wasn't already pressure enough.

How to Watch América vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: March 1, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream América vs. Querétaro on fuboTV:

América arrives to this mid-week matchup having come off of a 0-0 draw with Mexico City rivals Pumas. América is in the bottom five in the league when it comes to goals scored, having only hit the back of the net eight times in seven matches. It will most likely look to Colombian forward Roger Martínez to make it happen on attack. Martínez hopes to net his second goal of the season for Solari's men.

Querétaro is also coming off of a draw, having tied 1-1 at home with Toluca last Thursday. Defender Maximiliano Perg scored Querétaro's lone goal of the match. Hernán Cristante's men have only one loss in their last five matches.

In the last five matches between these two clubs, América won twice, Querétaro won once and there were two draws.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

América vs. Querétaro

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
