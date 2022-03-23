Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and Tigres UANL face off in a friendly match in Houston on Wednesday.

Miguel Herrera faces off against his former club América in this friendly battle between América and Tigres UANL at PNC Stadium to keep the teams active during the week of World Cup Qualifiers.

How to Watch América vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: March 23, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream América vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América is coming off the team's first victory since Matchday 5 in Liga MX action when it defeated Toluca 3-0 on Matchday 11 of the Clausura tournament. Roger Martínez, Diego Valdés and Alejandro Zendejas all got on the scoresheet in the victory. 

Interim head coach Fernando Ortíz will hope to use the win to make a late run and sneak into the Liga MX playoffs at the end of the regular season. América is currently in 15th place with 10 points, just two below Santos Laguna in the first play-in spot in 12th place.

Tigres UANL, meanwhile, is as strong as ever with Miguel Herrera getting the best out of the team that relies heavily on its two french attackers, André-Pierre Gignac and Florian Thauvin.

Tigres is in second place in the table with 23 points and a 7W-2D-1L record in the Clausura tournament. The club is coming off a 2-0 victory over eternal rival Monterrey with goals from both Gignac and Thauvin in the second half to seal the victory for Herrera's men.

