How to Watch América vs. Toluca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América hosts Toluca at the historic Azteca Stadium on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Sunday.

The winningest club in Liga MX history is desperately trying to find its footing still in the Clausura tournament, currently sitting in second-to-last place in the standings with seven points after 10 matches. 

The club only has one victory so far in the season, not having won since Matchday 5 when it beat Santos Laguna 3-2. It now hosts Toluca, who is in ninth place in the table with 13 points.

América recently fired former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari and has been led by interim head coach Fernando Ortíz.

The club is going on three losses and three draws in its last six in Liga MX play and its most recent outing was a boring 0-0 draw with eternal rivals Guadalajara. Jonathan Dos Santos received a red card in the Nacional Derby and will be unavailable for the match against Toluca.

Speaking of the Diablos Rojos, or Red Devils, Toluca has just one victory in league play in its last five matches. That single win was a 1-0 finish at Necaxa, where Camilo Sanvezzo scored the only goal of the match.

The two teams will now duke it out at the historic Azteca Stadium to see if either team can make it out of its slump in time to make a run towards qualification to the final phase of the Clausura tournament.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

América vs. Toluca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
