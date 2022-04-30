Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and Cruz Azul face off in the Clásico Joven on the final matchday of the Liga MX Clausura regular season on Saturday.

América (25 points) and Cruz Azul (24) are currently fifth and sixth in the Liga MX standings with just one match left in the regular season. Both clubs still have a chance to make it to the top four and avoid the Liguilla play-in round at the end of the tournament.

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream América vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The firing of former Real Madrid boss Santiago Solari might have saved América's season as the club has gone on a six-match winning streak in Liga MX action since the Argentine coach's departure from the historic club.

Las Águilas' most recent outing was a convincing 2-0 win over second-place club Tigres UANL, who are led by América's former coach Miguel Herrera. Diego Valdés and Henry Martín got on the scoresheet to secure the club's sixth win in a row.

Cruz Azul, meanwhile, has won just once in their last six matches in all competitions. The club was eliminated from the CONCACAF Champions League in the semifinal round at the hands of Pumas UNAM and will look to get back to winning ways in Liga MX action when it travels to face fellow Mexican-giant Club América at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

