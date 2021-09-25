September 25, 2021
How to Watch América vs. Chivas Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Interim Chivas Guadalajra coach Michel Leaño faces a tough first match against América in a Súper Clásico.
Author:

Club América just lost its first match of the Liga MX Apertura 3-1 last week against Toluca. The league leaders will look to regroup in Saturday’s Súper Clásico against Chivas Guadalajara.

How to Watch América vs. Guadalajara

Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

You can live stream América vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Saturday’s collision will be the first for Michel Leaño as interim Chivas coach following Victor Manuel Vucetich’s dismissal last weekend.

A 1-0 victory over Pachuca last Saturday was not enough for the one-time Mexico manager to keep his position. Jesús Angulo’s 89th-minute decider was the only goal in the match.

Leaño will assume a caretaker role at the club’s helm for the second time in little more than a year and looks set to see out the season at the Estadio Akron.

For América, Henry Martín has goals in back-to-back games.

América defender Sebastián Cáceres was sent off late in the loss to Toluca and won’t be available for the match against Chivas.

América notched a dominant 3-0 victory against Chivas when these teams met in March. The Week 10 matchup provides América with a chance to beat Chivas twice in the same calendar year for the first time since 2016.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

América vs. Chivas Guadalajara

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
