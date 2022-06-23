América and León face off at PayPal Park on Wednesday in a preseason friendly between the two Liga MX sides.

América and León meet at PayPal Park on Wednesday for the second time since 2021 and the 13th-ever meeting between two Mexican clubs at the San Jose Earthquakes stadium since it opened in 2015. The two clubs meet as part of América's Tour Águila, which is the official tour of América friendly matches in the United States.

How to Watch América vs. León Today:

Game Date: June 22, 2022

Game Time: 10:25 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

América is the winningest team in Liga MX history with 13 titles and 34 total championships to its name since it was founded in 1916. Las Águilas have also recorded eight CONCACAF Champions League titles and two Copa Interamericana championships.

León, meanwhile, was founded in 1944 with its most recent Liga MX titles being in the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014 tournaments. The team has won eight Liga MX titles, five Copa MX championships and five Campeon de Campeones (América has six). In the most recent edition of the CCL, León was eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Seattle Sounders 4-1.

