How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 13 in the Liga MX Clausura tournament continues on Saturday when Atlético San Luis hosts León at Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

Heading into the final stretch of the season, just five points separate sixth-place León (19 points) and 12th-place Atlético San Luis (14 points) in the Mexican first division standings. A win for León in the club's visit to San Luis could potentially leave Los Esmeraldas in the top four direct-to-Liguilla spots in the table.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. León Today:

Match Date: April 9, 2022

Match Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Atlético San Luis vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlético San Luis and León are both undefeated in their last two Liga MX outings with the visitors coming off of a 2-1 finish over Mazatlán and a 1-1 draw with Querétaro, while San Luis defeated Mazatlán 1-0 and drew 1-1 with Club Tijuana.

Striker Santiago Ormeño received a red card in the draw at home to Querétaro and will miss the trip to Atlético San Luis on Saturday.

A win for Atlético San Luis at home could take the club all the way up to seventh place in the standings, giving the team some breathing room as it is in the final Liguilla play-in spot in the table, currently tied on points with Necaxa (14).

Historic sides Chivas and América are right below San Luis and Necaxa with 13 points apiece and will be highly motivated to at least make the play-in tournament in an attempt to save an otherwise forgetful tournament for the winningest teams in Liga MX history.

