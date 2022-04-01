Liga MX presents Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC in a match between two struggling clubs on Friday.

While they are not at the bottom of the standings official, today’s match between San Luis (3-1-6) and Mazatlán (2-2-7) has the potential for one of them to end the day at the bottom of the standings. Mazatlán is tied with Juarez with eight points as the worst team in the league while San Luis is tied with Club America with 10 points as the third-worst team in the Liga MX entering today.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

In their last match, Mazatlán FC ended up in a 1-1 tie with Pumas despite a few good shots on goal:

Coming into today’s match, San Luis still has a shot to make a move up the standings, but it will require wins over losses and draws.

They are only two points out of a spot in the Liguilla playoffs, so is still hope in their season.

Over their last five matches, they are 2-1-2, which is their best stretch of the season. They will need to get a win over lowly Mazatlán here today to have any shot at playoffs.

With only five matches left on the board for each club, every point matters in the end.

For Mazatlán, they are all but eliminated, with only eight points total and having lost their last four matches. At this stage, they are playing for pride and to play spoilers over the hopes of other clubs, starting today with a San Luis team that still has a glimmer of hope left.

