Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Liga MX presents Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC in a match between two struggling clubs on Friday.

While they are not at the bottom of the standings official, today’s match between San Luis (3-1-6) and Mazatlán (2-2-7) has the potential for one of them to end the day at the bottom of the standings. Mazatlán is tied with Juarez with eight points as the worst team in the league while San Luis is tied with Club America with 10 points as the third-worst team in the Liga MX entering today.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last match, Mazatlán FC ended up in a 1-1 tie with Pumas despite a few good shots on goal:

Coming into today’s match, San Luis still has a shot to make a move up the standings, but it will require wins over losses and draws.

They are only two points out of a spot in the Liguilla playoffs, so is still hope in their season.

Over their last five matches, they are 2-1-2, which is their best stretch of the season. They will need to get a win over lowly Mazatlán here today to have any shot at playoffs.

With only five matches left on the board for each club, every point matters in the end.

For Mazatlán, they are all but eliminated, with only eight points total and having lost their last four matches. At this stage, they are playing for pride and to play spoilers over the hopes of other clubs, starting today with a San Luis team that still has a glimmer of hope left.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: TUND
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009918543h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Mazatlán FC

By Kristofer Habbas56 seconds ago
USATSI_6485446
Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

How to Watch Team Blue vs. Team Gold in Athletes Unlimited Volleyball

By Adam Childs56 seconds ago
USATSI_17999610
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch Mariners at Rockies

By Phil Watson56 seconds ago
USATSI_17926866
Lacrosse

How to Watch Colorado at Stanford in Women's College Lacrosse

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
PFL CHALLENGER SERIES
PFL Challenger Series

How to Watch PFL Challenger Series: Week 7: Pro Debuts

By Kristofer Habbas30 minutes ago
USATSI_17940381 (1)
College Softball

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in College Softball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
STANFORD BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Stanford at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
Feb 11, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Kierra Collier (4) drives the ball against UConn Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch the NCAA Women's Final Four: UConn vs Stanford

By Adam Childs30 minutes ago
USATSI_17993632
NBA

How to Watch Trail Blazers at Spurs

By Ben Macaluso1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy