How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético San Luis will test its abilities against Pachuca in a first round game of the Liga MX on Thursday.

The hosts finished in the 12th position last season after collecting 20 points, while the visiting side was all the way down in the 15th spot with a total of 18 points. However, a new season brings new possibilities. 

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: Jan. 6, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream Atlético San Luis vs. Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In their last match on Nov. 3, the teams played to a 0-0 draw. This time around, San Luis will have to find its best offensive rhythm with Pachuca having a strong defense. 

Pachuca conceded fewer goals than San Luis last season, which will mean this will certainly be a game won or lost in the final third of the contest.

Most of San Luis’ goals come from a strong offensive core, but the team does not have a single star that can break a game open. Last season, Germán Berterame was the team’s highest goal-scorer with just three goals.

In their last five outings, both teams scored in two matches. During that period, Atlético San Luis managed to keep two clean sheets, while it failed to score in three outings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

