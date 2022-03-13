Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético San Luis will try to pull off the upset against Liga MX leader Puebla on Sunday.

Puebla looks to extend its lead in the Liga MX standings. The team has earned points in all of its Liga MX Clausura matches with six wins and three draws. Puebla is undefeated in its last nine matches with six wins and three draws. The last time the team lost was back in November to Leon 2-0. 

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Atlético San Luis vs. Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla's most recent game was against Cruz Azul in which it won with a score of 3-1. Fernando Aristeguieta scored a hat trick for Puebla to give it the points to stay in first place. Aristeguieta's goals came at the 7', 43' and 78' marks. Puebla allowed a goal in the 7th minute, but the team was able to hold Cruz Azul off for the remainder of the game.

Atlético San Luis is currently sitting toward the bottom of the standings in the 16 spot. The team has two wins, two losses and a draw in its last five games, so it will be looking to pick up some points in today's game to move up in standings. 

Most recently, San Luis played Guadalajara to a 2-2 draw with Germán Berterame and Ramón Juárez scoring for San Luis.

