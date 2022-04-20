Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Luis and Pumas UNAM will try to secure a playoff spot with a win on Wednesday in this Liga MX matchup.

With three matches left in the Clausura season, both clubs look to move into the final series position. Pumas is three points behind fourth-place Monterrey and San Luis is five points out. San Luis is currently in 13th place leaving it one place out of the play-in tournament.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Match Date: April 20, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM on fuboTV

Pumas' latest match was a 2-0 victory over the club which it has its sights set on: Monterrey. The match was a battle for the full 90 minutes. Within the first minute of injury time, Washington Corozo broke the scoring drought for the two teams. Corozo scored again minutes later to make it 2-0.

Pumas is also competing in the CONCACAF Champions League and just advanced into the finals after defeating Cruz Azul on aggregate scoring.

San Luis' latest match was a 4-2 loss to Necaxa in a match that had three players each scoring two goals apiece. Unfortunately for it, San Luis only had one of those players, Germán Berterame, who scored in the 34th and 81st minutes of the match. 

Both teams will be looking to secure final positioning with playoffs quickly approaching.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
