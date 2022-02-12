Atletico San Luis takes on Toluca in this intriguing Liga MX matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Liga MX action continues on Saturday afternoon when Atletico San Luis takes on Toluca in a matchup between two clubs eager for wins.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Toluca Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Toluca enters the matchup sitting ninth on the table with six points through three matches and a 2-1-0 record with a minus-two goal differential. It has won its last two matches, however, indicating a shift in form in the positive direction. Toluca's last matchup was a 2-1 victory over Mazatlan, one in which Alexis Canelo and Leonardo Fernandez were the scorers.

Atletico San Luis has started off a bit slower than its foe on Saturday, currently sitting 14th on the table with just three points in four matches and a negative-three goal differential. It started off the Clausura with three straight defeats but did see victory in its last matchup, defeating Club America 3-2 in what was an enthralling matchup.

Unai Bilbao, Abel Hernandez and German Berterame were the players who scored for Atletico San Luis in the matchup.

Will Atletico San Luis make it two in a row on Saturday? Or will Toluca continue its solid start to the season?

Tune to TUDN at 5:55 p.m. ET to find out.

