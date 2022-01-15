Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas looks to follow up a strong Apertura campaign with a victory against Atlético San Luis on Saturday when the two Liga MX sides face off in Clausura action.

Atlas finished the Apertura campaign last year sitting second on the table with 29 points, eventually winning the 2021 Apertura tournament and being crowned champions. They'll look to continue that fantastic run of form in the recently-kicked-off Clausura campaign.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Atlético San Luis today:

Game Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Game Time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Watch Atlas vs. Atlético San Luis online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Today will be Atlas' first match of the season, as they'll be taking on an Atletico San Luis side that just barely snuck into the Apertura's Liguilla playoffs last year before being bounced prior to the quarterfinals.

This will actually be Atletico San Luis' second match of the Clausura, dropping their campaign opener 2-0 to Pachuca back on Jan. 6. 

Atlas will rely on Ecudoarian international Julián Quiñones in the attack this season, who is rated as the highest-value player on the squad by TransferMarktQuiñones was second on the team in goals in the Apertura with five and tied for the team lead in assists with three. Argentine forward Julian Furch will also be heavily counted on, as he led the team in scoring last season with six goals.

Atletico San Luis, on the other hand, will rely on the services of the most productive player on either side, Argentinian forward German Berterame, who tallied nine goals in the Apertura season.

Two sides looking for a massive three points early in the season, Atlas vs. Atletico San Luis should be an exciting affair for fans of Liga MX.

