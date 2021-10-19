    • October 19, 2021
    How to Watch Atlas vs. Cruz Azul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Two of the top teams in Liga MX teams match up Tuesday night when Atlas takes on Cruz Azul.
    Author:

    Atlas (6-3-4) will face Cruz Azul (4-2-6) Tuesday in a Liga MX battle. Atlas is second in the league standings while Cruz Azul is in seventh place.

    How to Watch Atlas vs. Cruz Azul:

    Game Date: Oct. 19, 2021

    Game Time: 9:55 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: TUDNxtra 3

    You can stream Atlas vs. Cruz Azul on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Atlas is currently six points back of Liga MX leader Club América. Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones share the team lead in goals with four.

    Atlas has a plus-seven goal differential, second-best in the league. The team has allowed just six goals, the fewest of any team in Liga MX.

    Cruz Azul has a goal differential of plus-five this season, with Bryan Angulo and Santiago Giménez leading the team with four goals each.

    The 10 goals that the team has allowed are tied for the third-fewest in Liga MX, but the team is just sixth in scoring.

    The last time these teams played in March, Cruz Azul defeated Atlas 3–2. The teams split their meetings last season.

    How To Watch

    October
    19
    2020

    Atlas vs. Cruz Azul

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    9:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
