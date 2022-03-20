Atlas finds itself right where it wants to be as it heads in to the Tapatío Derby on Sunday, coming off of back-to-back wins and sitting in fourth place in the Liga MX standings, a straight-to-Liguilla spot in the table. Guadalajara, meanwhile, is coming off of two draws and a win in league play and will look to use the momentum of a possible derby victory moving forward towards the final stretch of the season.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Guadalajara Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Atlas vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas' current win streak is a little misleading as the club was awarded a 3-0 victory over Querétaro due to the horrific riot that broke out amongst the fans at La Corregidora Stadium, although the reigning champion was up 1-0 already when the match was suspended, thanks to a 29th-minute finish from Julio Furch.

The club followed that up with a 2-1 away victory at Juárez, thanks to another Furch strike as well as a Julio Quiñones finish in the first half.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, will face its second derby in as many weeks after the team just tied 0-0 last Saturday against Chivas's other historic rival, Club América.

Chivas is sitting in 10th place in the Clausura standings with 12 points, but a victory, depending on the final scoreline, over Atlas could put them all the way up to sixth place in the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.