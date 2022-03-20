Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Reigning champion Atlas hosts bitter rivals Guadalajara on Matchday 11 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Atlas finds itself right where it wants to be as it heads in to the Tapatío Derby on Sunday, coming off of back-to-back wins and sitting in fourth place in the Liga MX standings, a straight-to-Liguilla spot in the table. Guadalajara, meanwhile, is coming off of two draws and a win in league play and will look to use the momentum of a possible derby victory moving forward towards the final stretch of the season.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Guadalajara Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream Atlas vs. Guadalajara on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas' current win streak is a little misleading as the club was awarded a 3-0 victory over Querétaro due to the horrific riot that broke out amongst the fans at La Corregidora Stadium, although the reigning champion was up 1-0 already when the match was suspended, thanks to a 29th-minute finish from Julio Furch.

The club followed that up with a 2-1 away victory at Juárez, thanks to another Furch strike as well as a Julio Quiñones finish in the first half.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, will face its second derby in as many weeks after the team just tied 0-0 last Saturday against Chivas's other historic rival, Club América.

Chivas is sitting in 10th place in the Clausura standings with 12 points, but a victory, depending on the final scoreline, over Atlas could put them all the way up to sixth place in the table.

Regional restrictions may apply.

