Matchday 14 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament gets underway on Thursday when Atlas hosts Mazatlán FC at Jalisco Stadium.

Following Monterrey's midweek victory over Chivas, all teams in the Liga MX Clausura tournament are level with 13 matches played, giving a better view of the league standings heading into the final four matches of the season. Atlas finds itself in fifth place with 22 points, level with Monterrey but below them due to goal difference. Mazatlán FC, meanwhile, is second-to-last with nine points and will be looking for just the team's third victory in the regular season.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: April 14, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Atlas vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV:

Atlas has just one loss in its last five matches in league play, with that one loss coming at the hands of Cruz Azul 1-0 on matchday 12. The club from Guadalajara's most recent match was a 2-1 victory over Necaxa thanks to goals from Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones.

Mazatlán, on the other hand, is winless in its last eight outings in the Clausura tournament. The club's last win was on Feb. 16, 2-1 over historic side Club América with goals from Gonzalo Sosa and Miguel Sansores, both in the first half.

Atlas and Mazatlán will meet at Jalisco Stadium on Thursday to kick off Matchday 14 action in the final stretch of the Liga MX regular season.

