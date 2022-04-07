Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlas hosts Necaxa on Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament on Thursday at Jalisco Stadium.

Liga MX's reigning champion Atlas is back near the top of the table as we head into the final five matches of the regular season. The Foxes are in fifth place just one point below the top-four direct Liguilla places in the standings and, with a win against Necaxa, could finish the week in third place.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: April 7, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Atlas vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas has 19 points on a 5W-4D-3L record this season and is coming off of just that third loss in the Clausura tournament last week, a 1-0 finish at Cruz Azul. The defeat snapped a three-game undefeated streak that included a 3-0 thrashing of Querétaro, a 2-1 win against Juárez and a gritty 1-1 draw against eternal rivals Chivas.

Colombian forward Julián Quiñones has been in charge of leading the attack for Atlas and has delivered to the tune of two goals in that three-game span.

Necaxa, meanwhile, is one place below the Liguilla play-in tournament spots in the standings at 13th, with 14 points after 12 matches so far this season.

Necaxa will now visit Atlas in Guadalajara hoping to climb back into the play-in spots with at least a draw against the Apertura champion.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Atlas vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
9:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
