Atlas and Pachuca will try to gain an advantage over each other in aggregate scoring with a win in leg one of the Clausura final tonight.

Atlas and Pachuca will meet tonight for leg one of the Clausura final. Atlas advanced to the final after beating Tigres UANL by an aggregate score of 5-4. Pachuca found its way into the finals by knocking off América by an aggregate score of 4-1.

How to Watch Atlas vs Pachuca Today:

Match Date: May 26, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Atlas vs Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite losing leg two to Tigres 4-2, Atlas had put up a score of 3-0 in leg one which bought the team the insurance needed to move into the finals. Atlas saw goals from Julio Furch, Luis Reyes and Julián Quiñones in leg one. Leg two brought another goal from Quiñones and a goal from Aldo Rocha in the loss.

Pachuca played leg one to a 1-1 draw with a goal from Nicolas Ibañez. Leg two saw two goals from Romario Ibarra and one goal from Érick Sánchez allowing Pachuca to move into the final.

The last time Pachuca and Atlas saw each other was in early March, which resulted in a 1-0 Pachuca win. Today's leg-one game should be a tightly played match with both teams trying to gain an advantage for leg two on Sunday.

Regional restrictions may apply.