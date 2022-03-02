Two clubs near the top of Liga MX are going to battle it out.

Pachuca is currently No. 2 in the standings and Atlas in No. 5 separated by only four points. Pachuca has had three wins and one draw in its last four matches and look to continue its point streak.

Pachuca’s last match was against Mazaltlán where goals were scored by Luis Chávex 27’, Nicolas Ibañez 45’ and Avilés Hurtado 71’. The lone goal was given up in injury time during the first half. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari did a great job tending the goal aside from the first-half goal.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Atlas has been able to gain points, but its last two games were held scoreless. Its match Friday resulted in a 2-0 loss against Club Tijuana and the match before that was a 0-0 draw with Pumas UNAM.

In its Apertura matchup, Atlas came away with the 1-0 victory behind a Julio Furch goal five minutes into the match. A win would put them a point ahead of Cruz Azul with them qualified for the final series.

