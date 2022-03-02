Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two clubs near the top of Liga MX are going to battle it out.

Pachuca is currently No. 2 in the standings and Atlas in No. 5 separated by only four points. Pachuca has had three wins and one draw in its last four matches and look to continue its point streak. 

Pachuca’s last match was against Mazaltlán where goals were scored by Luis Chávex 27’, Nicolas Ibañez 45’ and Avilés Hurtado 71’. The lone goal was given up in injury time during the first half. Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari did a great job tending the goal aside from the first-half goal.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pachuca Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the Atlas vs. Pachuca game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas has been able to gain points, but its last two games were held scoreless. Its match Friday resulted in a 2-0 loss against Club Tijuana and the match before that was a 0-0 draw with Pumas UNAM. 

In its Apertura matchup, Atlas came away with the 1-0 victory behind a Julio Furch goal five minutes into the match. A win would put them a point ahead of Cruz Azul with them qualified for the final series.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Atlas vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 1
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Udinese Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Liga MX

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Cruz Azul

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares (91) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with forward Alexander Kerfoot (15) and forward William Nylander (88) during the first period at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

By Ben Macaluso
17 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Soccer

How to Watch Ferroviária vs. Vasco

By Rafael Urbina
17 minutes ago
college soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Palmeiras vs. Athletico Paranaense

By Rafael Urbina
27 minutes ago
Venezia Soccer Serie A Coppa Italia
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Universitario de Deportes vs. Barcelona

By Rafael Urbina
27 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Estudiantes (LP) vs. Audax Italiano

By Rafael Urbina
27 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch New York Knicks at Philadelphia 76ers

By Nick Crain
47 minutes ago
Feb 28, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (12), forward Cody Martin (11) and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reach for the loose ball during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers

By Kristofer Habbas
47 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy