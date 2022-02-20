Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Two of the top-six clubs in Liga MX this season face off when Atlas takes on Pumas UNAM.

To this point in the season, Atlas and Pumas UNAM have gotten off to strong starts, with Atlas sitting third on the table, 11 points in five matches and a plus-seven goal differential and Pumas UNAM ranking sixth on the table with nine points in five matches and a plus-six goal differential.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM Today:

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 8:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live stream the Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas enters today's match coming off of a 1-1 draw against Puebla last week in which Julian Quiñonens was its lone goal scorer in the 85th-minute mark. It also drew 1-1 against Austin FC on Wednesday, though that was just a friendly between Liga MX and MLS foes.

Pumas UNAM, meanwhile, bounced back in its last game, defeating Leon 2-1 behind goals by Jose Rogerio de Oliveira Melo (24') and Arturo Ortiz Martinez (45+2'), though Alan Mozo did see red in the matchup, rendering him suspended for today's big matchup against Atlas.

With two clubs in as form as solid as this, in a league as entertaining as Liga MX, Atlas vs. Pumas is a matchup that should not be missed by soccer fans.

Tune to TUDNxtra 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Pumas UNAM

By Frank Urbina
3 minutes ago
