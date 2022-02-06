Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A desperate Santos Laguna side faces off with a strong Atlas club on Sunday in this Liga MX matchup.

It has not been the start to the Clausura campaign in Liga MX that Santos Laguna wanted, as the club sits 17th on the table out of 18 teams with just one measly point through three matches, courtesy of a 1-1 draw with Tigres UANL on Jan. 12 in which Brian Lozana was the lone scorer in the 50th minute.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Santos Laguna today:

Game Date: Feb. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 2

Watch Atlas vs. Santos Laguna online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Since then, Santos Laguna was handled easily by Toluca 3-1 on Matchday 2 before putting up an even weaker performance against Necaxa on Jan. 23, losing 4-1. In that match, Felix Torres scored for Santos Laguna in the 36th minute, but Jordan Carrillo was red-carded in the 19th minute, rendering him suspended for today's matchup with Atlas.

That's unfortunate for Santos Laguna, as Atlas has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, securing seven points through three matches, not tasting defeat yet and most recently defeating Club America 2-0 on Jan. 22.

In that matchup, Diego Barbosa scored for Atlas in the 70th minute before Jonathan Herrera sealed the deal deep in second-half stoppage time.

To find out if Atlas can continue its strong start to the Clausura or if Santos Laguna will earn three points for the first time this campaign, tune to TUDNxtra 2 at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Regional restrictions may apply.

