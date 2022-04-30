Second-place Tigres travels to face fourth-place Atlas on Saturday on matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Tigres UANL has already clinched the second place position in the Liga MX standings heading into the Liguilla, with the top four in the table going directly to the playoff round while five through 12 in the table must go to the play-in phase.

Atlas is currently in fourth place with 26 points but the reigning champion could still get leapfrogged in the standings by either América (25) or Cruz Azul (24) on the final match of the season, meaning it would lose its automatic spot in the Liguilla and be forced to try its luck in the play-in round.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Atlas vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV

Atlas is coming off of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Toluca in its most recent league outing, thanks to goals from Aldo Rocha, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.

Tigres, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses in league action. The first was a 2-0 loss to Necaxa followed by another 2-0 defeat, this time to Club América.

The squad led by Miguel Herrera will look to get back to winning ways when it travels to face Atlas who must win in order to confirm its position in the top four of the Clausura standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.