Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place Tigres travels to face fourth-place Atlas on Saturday on matchday 17 of the Liga MX Clausura tournament.

Tigres UANL has already clinched the second place position in the Liga MX standings heading into the Liguilla, with the top four in the table going directly to the playoff round while five through 12 in the table must go to the play-in phase.

Atlas is currently in fourth place with 26 points but the reigning champion could still get leapfrogged in the standings by either América (25) or Cruz Azul (24) on the final match of the season, meaning it would lose its automatic spot in the Liguilla and be forced to try its luck in the play-in round. 

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Atlas vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas is coming off of a thrilling 4-2 victory over Toluca in its most recent league outing, thanks to goals from Aldo Rocha, Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch.

Tigres, meanwhile, is coming off of back-to-back losses in league action. The first was a 2-0 loss to Necaxa followed by another 2-0 defeat, this time to Club América.

The squad led by Miguel Herrera will look to get back to winning ways when it travels to face Atlas who must win in order to confirm its position in the top four of the Clausura standings.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
30
2022

Atlas vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
Time
7:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1011629367h
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tigres UANL

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Orlando City SC vs. Charlotte FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; D.C. United defender Brad Smith (5) dribbles the ballin front of New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil (10) in the second half at Audi Field. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
April 16, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne (22) reacts as his shot on goal misses the mark during Saturday's Major League Soccer match against Orlando City at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Barbara Perenic/Columbus Dispatch Mls Orlando City At Columbus Crew
Soccer

Columbus Crew vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
college soccer
USL Championship Soccer

How to Watch Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Louisville City FC

By Brandon Rush16 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Charlotte FC at Orlando City SC

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Vancouver Whitecaps forward Deiber Caicedo (7) dribbles the ball against Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira (31) during the first half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch D.C. United at Columbus Crew

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Apr 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) hugs defender DeAndre Yedlin (2) after scoring a goal in the second half against the Miami FC at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Espada-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at New England Revolution

By Evan Lazar16 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

By What's On TV Staff36 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy