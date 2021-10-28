With the Liga MX season nearing a close, two teams at opposite ends of the league table meet up.

With the relegation system temporarily suspended in Liga MX, Tijuana (18th place, nine points) doesn't have too much pressure on it as it prepares to face Atlas (second place, 26 points) in one of the final meetings of the regular season.

How to Watch Atlas vs. Tijuana Today:

Match Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Atlas is in a good position to lock up one of the top spots in Liga MX as the end of Apertura approaches. The team is coming off of a 6-2 win over Atletico San Luis that saw five different Atlas players score, including two goals from Hugo Nervo.

Atlas has two players who are tied for fourth in Liga MX in goals in Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones.

As for Tijuana, the team has just one win this season in 15 tries, with eight losses and six draws. That lone win came in September, when the team beat Santos Laguna 2-1.

Tijuana has scored 11 goals this season, tied for second-to-last, with only Querétaro ranking lower. The team's leading scorer is Lucas Rodriguez, who has three goals this season. Mauro Manotas leads the team in assists with two.

Historically, this has been a close series, with Tijuana leading with five wins to Atlas's four, with five draws as well. Atlas has won two of the past three meetings, including a 1-0 win in April.

