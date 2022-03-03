Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A midseason Liga MX matchup has two clubs fighting to move into the Final series playoffs.

Guadalajara and San Luis are currently sitting outside of the final series playoffs and look to make a second-half push to move up. Guadalajara is currently one spot and one point out of the playoffs. It has lost its last three matches.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara Today:

Game Date: March 2, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live stream the Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Guadalajara's latest match was against first place Puebla and had the early lead, but couldn’t sustain it. Guadalajara jumped ahead in the 26’ with a goal from Miguel Ángel Ponce and a second goal from Alexis Vega at the 41’. 

Puebla was able to make some halftime adjustments and scored a goal five minutes into the second half. A tying goal for Puebla came at the 67’ and Alexis Vega thought that the goal should have been disallowed and he earned a red card for arguing and his use of profanity to the referee. 

Playing a man down, the Chivas allowed a third goal at the 78’. As a result of the red card, Vega will be suspended for two matches, serving the first suspension against San Luis.

San Luis is coming off a 2-0 victory against Monterrey with goals from Jhon Murillo 24’ and Abel Hernández 82’. Securing the victory in net was Marcelo Barovero. That win moved them into 16th place with 6 points, sitting 2 points behind No. 12 ranked Necaxa.

The last meeting between these two clubs resulted in a 2-1 victory for San Luis and it looks to repeat that.

How To Watch

March
2
2022

Atlético San Luis vs. Guadalajara

TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
