How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Juarez: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

It's Matchday 3 in the Clausura with Atletico San Luis squaring off against Juarez.

Juarez is in the zone for Round of 8 playoffs, while Atletico San Luis is at the bottom of the league.

How to Watch Atletico San Luis vs. Juarez Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Juarez is in the eighth place in the standings with three points in two games. The team won and lost a game. Juarez won the opening match against Necaxa 2-1. An own goal by Ventura Alvarado Aispuro put Necaxa on the scoreboard.

Then the club lost the second fixture against Cruz Azul 1-0 in a 5th minute goal by mid-fielder Carlos Rodriguez.

As for Atletico, they are in a terrible spot in the 16th position of the table with no points, losing both fixtures. It lost to Pachuca 2-0 in the first fixture. In the second match, the club saw defender Ramon Juarez score an own goal against Atlas.

Juarez has won four out of the past five games, while one game ended in a draw. Atletico de San Luis was unable to beat Juarez in the 2019 Liga MX.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Atletico San Luis vs. Juarez

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:30
PM/ET
