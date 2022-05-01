Atlético San Luis will look to make it three wins in a row in Liga MX action when they receive a visit from Santos Laguna on the final match of the Clausura regular season. San Luis is in 10th place in the standings and has already clinched a spot in the Liguilla play-in round while Santos is in 15th place needing a win and a mix of other favorable results in order to advance.

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 4:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 2

Live Stream Atlético San Luis vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The first of San Luis' back-to-back wins was a 2-0 victory over Pumas UNAM at home thanks to goals from Germán Berterame and Luis Fernando León. The club followed that performance up with a slim 1-0 win over Cruz Azul at the historic Azteca Stadium last Sunday. Ricardo Chávez scored the only goal in the match at the end of the first half.

Santos, meanwhile, is two points below Pumas who is in that final play-in round spot in the standings with 19 points. The club must win and hope that Pumas, León, Mazatlán and Toluca all don't win in order to qualify to the next round of the tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.