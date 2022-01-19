Atlante and Celaya face off in a Liga de Expansion MX match on Wednesday.

Celaya is coming off a loss to Cancun FC and is looking to bounce back with a win over Atlante.

How to Watch Celaya vs Atlante Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Atlante has had a draw in three of their last five matches, including a draw in their last outing against Tlaxcala FC.

The last win for Atlante came against Tampico Madero on December 18. Prior to their win, they had two straight draws.

The last outing for both of these clubs ended in a 2-2 draw.

These two clubs are very close in the standings with Atlante having the edge by one position.

There has been four draws in the last six meetings between these two clubs. Both clubs have had one win, one loss, and one draw over the last three matches.

Both teams also only have one point over the last two matches as well.

This will be a matchup against two clubs that very often have tightly-contested matches that don't end in a winner.

Tune into TUDN at 6 p.m. ET to watch the match.

