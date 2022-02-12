Tigres and Guadalajara enter Saturday's meeting with seven points each in the Liga MX Clausura.

Tigres UANL and Chivas de Guadalajara are neck-and-neck in the Liga MX standings, with Guadalajara technically one spot ahead of Tigres in fifth place even though both sides have recorded seven points.

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Tigres has won its last two matches, including last Sunday's 4-3 win over Mazatlan. Juan Pablo Vigon scored a pair of early goals in the match, while Andre-Pierre Gignac and Carlos Gonzalez both added second-half goals.

In the Apertura, Tigres advanced to the semifinals before losing to Leon.

As for Guadalajara, the team is coming off of a 3-1 win over Juarez. An own goal right before the half helped Guadalajara tie the match up after Juarez led for much of the first half, then Alexis Vega and Jesus Ricardo Angulo each scored in the second half to give Guadalajara the win.

These two sides last met in October, with Tigres coming away with a 2-1 win. Andre-Pierre Gignac scored twice, including a fourth-minute goal to get the scoring going. The only goal for Guadalajara came via a Tigres own goal. Tigres won despite taking two fewer shots than Guadalajara did.

Regional restrictions may apply.