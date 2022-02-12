Two clubs sitting right next to each other on the Liga MX table face off on Saturday when Chivas de Guadalajara faces Tigres UANL.

An important early-season battle takes place in Liga MX on Saturday when Chivas de Guadalajara takes on Tigres UANL, as both clubs sit right next to each other on the table.

How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Game Date: Feb. 12, 2022

Game Time: 5:55 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (WWSI-DT – Philadelphia, PA)

Chivas currently sits fifth in Liga MX with with seven points in four matches courtesy of a 2-1-1 record. It is also coming off of a win, defeated Juarez 3-1 on Feb. 9 thanks to goals by Alexis Vega (83') and Jesus Richard Angulo (87'), with the third goal coming courtesy of an Alejandro Arribas own goal in the first half.

The match didn't come without flaw for Chivas, however, as Gilberto Sepulveda received a red card in the 53rd minute, rendering him unavailable for today's match against Tigres.

Speaking of Tigres, they also have a 2-1-1 record and seven points, though because of a goal differential of zero, they sit behind Chivas, who boasts a plus-four goal differential.

Tigres has won their last two matches, most recently defeating Mazatlan in a wild 4-3 game where Juan Pablo Vigon scored in the 11th and 24th minutes, along with tallies from Gignac (76') and Carlos Gonzalez (78').

To catch what should be a hotly-contested, entertaining showdown, tune to Telemundo (WWSI-DT – Philadelphia, PA) at 5:55 p.m. ET.

