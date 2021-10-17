How to Watch Chivas de Guadalajara vs. Toluca

Toluca meets Chivas de Guadalajara on Sunday night in an intriguing Liga MX matchup that will pit two teams in very different positions on the standings against each other.

Toluca has been the far stronger club this campaign, sitting third on the Liga MX table through 12 matches with 21 points by product of a 6-3-3 record. Chivas, on the other hand, has struggled throughout the season and currently sits 14th on the table with just 14 points in 12 matches.

However, giving Chivas fans some hope for a victory on Sunday night is the fact that Toluca enters the match in poor recent form, losing three of its last four matches and drawing the other. It's been a run that has granted them just one point in its last four outings.

Its most recent match was a 2-0 loss to fifth-place Tigres UANL last Saturday.

Even so, Chivas hasn't fared much better recently, earning just one point in its last three matches, a 0-0 draw against Club America on Sept. 25.

With one club hoping to turn around poor recent form facing a side desperate to move up the table as the Apertura season starts to wind down, Sunday night's matchup between Chivas and Toluca should be entertaining, intense theater for soccer fans.