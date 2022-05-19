Skip to main content

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first leg of Liga MX semifinals begins on Thursday night for Club América and Pachuca.

Pachuca and Club América will meet in the first leg of the Clausura semifinals tonight. Pachuca finished off the Liga MX season atop the standings with 38 points while América finished in fourth with 26 points, securing the last spot in the final series. 

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca Today:

Match Date: May 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Club América vs Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club América played Puebla in the quarterfinals and emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 4-3. The first leg was played to a 1-1 draw. América battled back from a one-goal deficit scored in the 55th minute to put one in and tie it up in the 80th minute. 

In the second leg, Club América beat Puebla 3-2 and this time, Puebla was the team fighting back from a deficit. Henry Martín scored first for América in the 42nd minute to take the lead. Israel Reyes scored for Puebla in stoppage time of the first half to tie it up before heading to the locker room. Diego Valdés Contreras scored next at the 58th-minute mark on a penalty kick to once again take the lead. Alejandro Zendejas extended the lead at the 73rd minute. Puebla put on more in on a penalty at seven minutes into second-half stoppage time, but it was not enough and América emerged victorious anyway.

Pachuca beat San Luis in quarters with an aggregate score of 5-4. Similar to América, Pachuca tied the first leg 2-2 and had work to do in the second leg to move into the semis. Nicolas Ibañez put up two for Pachuca including the game-winner six minutes into second-half stoppage time to advance to the semifinal matchup.

Both teams will be looking to take the early lead in aggregate scoring with a win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
19
2022

Club América vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1009937946h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1012009377h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1012007353h
College Baseball

How to Watch Fresno State at Nevada in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1012007324h
College Baseball

How to Watch UCLA at Oregon State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1012007416h
College Baseball

How to Watch Arizona at Oregon in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
imago1011979058h
College Baseball

How to Watch USC at Stanford in College Baseball

By Christine Brown1 minute ago
USATSI_18291967
NBA

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat Game 2

By Matthew Beighle31 minutes ago
USATSI_18297789 (1)
MLB

How to Watch Rangers at Astros

By Nick Crain1 hour ago
imago1012009406h
College Baseball

How to Watch LSU at Vanderbilt in College Baseball

By Phil Watson1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy