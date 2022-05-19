The first leg of Liga MX semifinals begins on Thursday night for Club América and Pachuca.

Pachuca and Club América will meet in the first leg of the Clausura semifinals tonight. Pachuca finished off the Liga MX season atop the standings with 38 points while América finished in fourth with 26 points, securing the last spot in the final series.

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca Today:

Match Date: May 19, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Club América vs Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Club América played Puebla in the quarterfinals and emerged victorious with an aggregate score of 4-3. The first leg was played to a 1-1 draw. América battled back from a one-goal deficit scored in the 55th minute to put one in and tie it up in the 80th minute.

In the second leg, Club América beat Puebla 3-2 and this time, Puebla was the team fighting back from a deficit. Henry Martín scored first for América in the 42nd minute to take the lead. Israel Reyes scored for Puebla in stoppage time of the first half to tie it up before heading to the locker room. Diego Valdés Contreras scored next at the 58th-minute mark on a penalty kick to once again take the lead. Alejandro Zendejas extended the lead at the 73rd minute. Puebla put on more in on a penalty at seven minutes into second-half stoppage time, but it was not enough and América emerged victorious anyway.

Pachuca beat San Luis in quarters with an aggregate score of 5-4. Similar to América, Pachuca tied the first leg 2-2 and had work to do in the second leg to move into the semis. Nicolas Ibañez put up two for Pachuca including the game-winner six minutes into second-half stoppage time to advance to the semifinal matchup.

Both teams will be looking to take the early lead in aggregate scoring with a win tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.