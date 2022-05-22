Skip to main content

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca and Club América will play on Sunday for a spot in the Liga MX final.

Pachuca and América will play today in the second leg of the semifinals. The teams are currently tied 1-1 in aggregate scoring after the first leg ended in a 1-1 draw on Thursday. 

How to Watch Club América vs Pachuca Today:

Match Date: May 22, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream Club América vs Pachuca on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In Thursday's game, it was a very evenly played match. Pachuca may have edged América out in possession with 53% to América's 47%, but they were even on shots with seven apiece. In fact, aside from the possession, the stats were nearly identical with passing showing the biggest discrepancy with 333 passes to 305 in Pachuca's favor.

Club América actually got on the board first in the game, but it did not come until the 54' mark. Diego Valdés Contreras recorded his seventh goal of the season, and it was certainly an important one. Nicolas Ibañez picked up his 16th goal of the season on a penalty kick in the 82nd minute to tie the game up. 

With only one shot left today to extend their seasons, both Pachuca and Club América can be expected to come into the game firing on all cylinders. It should be a really exciting game for Liga MX fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

