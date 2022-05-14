Skip to main content

How to Watch Club America vs Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América and Puebla battle Saturday night in the second leg of their quarterfinal matchup in the Liga MX playoffs

Puebla continued its good play in the playoffs on Wednesday when it played América to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup.

How to Watch Club America vs Puebla Today:

Match Date: May 14, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Club America vs Puebla on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Puebla was coming off a win against Mazatlán FC in which they advanced on penalty kicks. After playing to a 2-2 draw thanks to goals by Diego de Buen (4') and Juan Segovia (14'), Puebla won 3-1 in penalties.

Wednesday Puebla looked like it might get the upper hand when Fernando Aristeguieta scored in the 55th minute to break a scoreless tie, but Sebastián Cáceres leveled the match in the 80th minute to give América the draw.

The two teams now head into Saturday's match looking to get a win to advance to the semifinals of the Liga MX playoffs.

The two teams met once in the regular season with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Both games have ended in draws, but on Saturday one team will come away with a victory. 

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Club America vs Puebla

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
