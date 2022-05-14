How to Watch Club America vs Puebla: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Puebla continued its good play in the playoffs on Wednesday when it played América to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their quarterfinal matchup.
How to Watch Club America vs Puebla Today:
Match Date: May 14, 2022
Match Time: 6:30 a.m. ET
TV: TUDN
Puebla was coming off a win against Mazatlán FC in which they advanced on penalty kicks. After playing to a 2-2 draw thanks to goals by Diego de Buen (4') and Juan Segovia (14'), Puebla won 3-1 in penalties.
Wednesday Puebla looked like it might get the upper hand when Fernando Aristeguieta scored in the 55th minute to break a scoreless tie, but Sebastián Cáceres leveled the match in the 80th minute to give América the draw.
The two teams now head into Saturday's match looking to get a win to advance to the semifinals of the Liga MX playoffs.
The two teams met once in the regular season with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Both games have ended in draws, but on Saturday one team will come away with a victory.
