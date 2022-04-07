Club Tijuana and Atlético San Luis will try to move up in the standings today with a win when they face off in Liga MX action.

Club Tijuana and Atlético San Luis will meet today in Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura play. Club Tijuana currently sits in 12th in league standings with 14 points while San Luis sits in 15th only one point behind Tijuana.

How to Watch Club Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

San Luis has three wins, one loss and one draw in its last Liga MX matches. Most recently, San Luis played to a 1-0 win over Mazatlán. It was a relatively even match for 70 minutes before Jhon Murillo was able to find the back of the net and take the win and the points for the club.

Club Tijuana has three wins and two losses in its last five league matches, most recently losing in a 2-0 decision against league leader Tigres UANL. Tigres is atop the standings with 26 points. While Tigres was able to pull off the win, Tijuana played well, recording 13 shots, four fewer than Tigres, with eight of them on goal. Tigres only had six shots on net but were able to find the back of the net twice.

With these two teams being so close in the standings, it should be a pretty evenly matched game and should be fun to watch for fans.

