How to Watch Club Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club Tijuana and Atlético San Luis will try to move up in the standings today with a win when they face off in Liga MX action.

Club Tijuana and Atlético San Luis will meet today in Matchday 9 of Liga MX Clausura play. Club Tijuana currently sits in 12th in league standings with 14 points while San Luis sits in 15th only one point behind Tijuana. 

How to Watch Club Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Live Stream Club Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

San Luis has three wins, one loss and one draw in its last Liga MX matches. Most recently, San Luis played to a 1-0 win over Mazatlán. It was a relatively even match for 70 minutes before Jhon Murillo was able to find the back of the net and take the win and the points for the club. 

Club Tijuana has three wins and two losses in its last five league matches, most recently losing in a 2-0 decision against league leader Tigres UANL. Tigres is atop the standings with 26 points. While Tigres was able to pull off the win, Tijuana played well, recording 13 shots, four fewer than Tigres, with eight of them on goal. Tigres only had six shots on net but were able to find the back of the net twice.

With these two teams being so close in the standings, it should be a pretty evenly matched game and should be fun to watch for fans.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Club Tijuana vs. Atlético San Luis

TV CHANNEL: FOX Soccer Plus
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

