August 29, 2021
How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pachuca have allowed just six goals through five Liga MX matches. Can their stifling defense shut down Cruz Azul?
Pachuca enter Sunday's match against Cruz Azul having allowed just six goals through five Liga MX matches. The defense put forth a strong showing in a 2-0 win over Querétaro last week.

Date: Aug. 29, 2021

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS 

You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Pachuca's goal-scorers against Querétaro were Gustavo Cabral and Luis Chávez.

Cruz Azul have been led by forward Santiago Giménez, who has three goals this season. The 20-year-old has the third-most goals of any player in the Liga MX Apertura.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
29
2021

Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca

TV CHANNEL: UNIMAS
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

