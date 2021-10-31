Skip to main content
    October 31, 2021
    How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Liga MX points leader America faces Cruz Azul, which sits seventh on the table, in an exciting Mexican soccer matchup on Sunday.
    In what figures to be a thrilling matchup in the soccer world on Sunday, Club America, which currently sits first on the table in Liga MX and has looked dominant all campaign, will face Cruz Azul, the seventh-place club in the league.

    How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. América Today:

    Game Date: Oct. 31, 2021

    Game Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 1

    Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    America currently boasts 34 points through 15 games, eight more than the second-place club in the league, Atlas, despite having played fewer match than Atlas, which just goes to show the level of dominance America has displayed in the Apertura season.

    America enters Sunday's match having won its last three matches in Liga MX competition, though its most recent outing was a deflating setback in the CONCACAF Champions League Final against Monterrey, by a 1-0 final score.

    Cruz Azul, meanwhile, has  been steady form-wise recently, entering today's intriguing matchup having drawn its last three outings, 1-1 against Tigres, 0-0 against Atlas and 1-1 versus Guadalajara. It's been that inability to earn three points as opposed to one that has kept Cruz Azul from getting higher up the table, in a better position for the upcoming Liguilla playoffs.

    America is led in scoring by Álvaro Fidalgo, who has four goals in 14 outings, though the Mexican leaders have three other players with at least three goals scored, including Roger Martínez.

    Cruz Azul is led in goals by Santiago Giménez and his four goals in 13 matches.

    Today's matchup between Club America and Cruz Azul should be a good one, so be sure to tune in if you're a fan of soccer.

    Regional restrictions may apply. 

