How to Watch How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cruz Azul will try to overtake Atlas in the standings with a win on Saturday in this Liga MX matchup.

Cruz Azul and Atlas will meet on Matchday 12 of 17 today. Cruz Azul is currently sitting in sixth place in the Liga MX standings with 17 points. Although Atlas is ahead of Cruz Azul in fourth place, it does not lead by much since the club only has two points more at 19.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 6:55 p.m. ET

TV: UNIVISION (KORO - Corpus Christi)

Live Stream Cruz Azul vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its last five Liga MX outings, Cruz Azul has only picked up one win. It has dropped three games and was able to play to a 2-2 draw against Tigres UANL. In the team's most recent Liga MX matchup, Cruz Azul lost 0-1 to Pachuca. With only four shots on goal during that game, the team will certainly have to do better if it would like to beat Atlas.

In Atlas' last five Liga MX matches, the team has two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, Atlas played to a 1-1 draw against Guadalajara in which three players received red cards. Atlas had to battle to get back in the game after Guadalajara scored first in the 68th minute. Julian Quiñones was able to find the back of the net in the last minute of the game to walk away with the tie. 

With only two points separating these teams, it is bound to be a competitive game. The last time these two teams met was back in October and they played to a 0-0 tie.

Regional restrictions may apply.

