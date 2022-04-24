Cruz Azul and Atlético San Luis will battle it out today looking to improve their positioning before the final week of regular-season play.

Atlético San Luis and Cruz Azul will both be looking to move up in the standings with a win in today's matchday 16 game. San Luis is sitting in 10th with 20 points and is in position for playoffs. However, there are two teams with 19 points who have the potential to knock them out of that playoff spot if they win and San Luis loses.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Atlético San Luis Today:

Match Date: April 24, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Meanwhile, Cruz Azul is sitting in fifth place with 24 points and is only one spot out of direct qualification to the playoffs, a right reserved to the top-four finishers. With Cruz Azul being only one point behind fourth place and two points behind third, a win today would propel them into second place and put them in one of those coveted top-four spots.

Atlético San Luis has three wins, one loss and one draw in their last five Liga MX matchups. In their last game, San Luis picked up a 2-0 win over Pumas UNAM with Germán Berterame and Luis Fernando León scoring.

Cruz Azul has two wins, two losses and one draw in their last five games. Most recently, Cruz Azul picked up a 1-0 win over Querétaro F.C. It was an even match for the majority of the game, but Pablo Aquilar was able to score in the 74th minute to secure the win.

This should be an exciting matchup with a lot on the line with only two matches left in the regular season.

