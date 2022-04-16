Guadalajara, who just let go of head coach Marcelo Michel Leaño, is on the outside looking in when it comes to the Liga MX Clausura standings. The historic club is in 15th place with 14 points, two points below the final Liguilla play-in spot in the table which is currently held by Pumas UNAM (12th with 16 points). Cruz Azul, meanwhile, is in sixth place with 21 points, just one point below the top-four, direct-to-Liguilla spots in the standings.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Guadalajara Today:

Match Date: April 16, 2022

Match Time: 9:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

TV Channel: TUDNxtra 1

Leaño was let go on Thursday morning, with the information being shared on Chivas' official YouTube account. The decision comes following Guadalajara's 3-1 loss to Monterrey on Wednesday. Leaño assumed the role back in September with the team only achieving five wins in the 21 matches that he was in charge for.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, seems destined for the Liguilla play-in tournament due to the club's up-and-down performances in recent weeks with two wins, three draws and two losses in all competitions in that time.

La Máquina was most recently eliminated by Pumas in the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals following a 2-1 aggregate finish between the two Liga MX sides.

